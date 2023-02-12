CA Forecast for Monday, February 13, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;46;17;WNW;10;52%;78%;3 Arcata;A couple of showers;52;36;N;14;73%;99%;1 Auburn;Mostly sunny;60;33;W;6;51%;26%;3 Avalon;Partly sunny;60;52;WSW;8;74%;33%;2 Bakersfield;Brilliant sunshine;65;45;ESE;5;54%;12%;4 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;60;38;NNW;8;55%;19%;3 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;45;29;WSW;9;46%;33%;4 Bishop;Sunny;63;26;W;9;30%;21%;4 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;54;22;WSW;6;30%;87%;4 Blythe;Sunny, but cool;66;50;S;7;45%;7%;4 Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;64;50;S;7;59%;28%;4 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;65;47;WSW;9;61%;28%;4 Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, cool;59;50;S;8;74%;62%;2 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;52;41;WSW;11;74%;80%;4 Carlsbad;Periods of sun;62;49;S;8;72%;87%;2 Chico;Breezy in the p.m.;64;37;NNW;10;49%;21%;3 China Lake;Plenty of sun;69;41;SSW;8;23%;5%;4 Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;61;47;SW;8;64%;63%;4 Concord;Partly sunny;65;38;NW;8;60%;10%;3 Corona;Mostly sunny;65;48;S;7;62%;81%;4 Crescent City;A couple of showers;49;37;N;16;77%;99%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;68;44;SW;11;30%;6%;4 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;64;40;SW;12;42%;4%;4 El Centro;Sunny and nice;69;49;WSW;8;43%;3%;4 Eureka;Breezy with a shower;52;40;N;16;71%;98%;1 Fairfield;Partly sunny;67;36;NNW;8;61%;10%;3 Fresno;Mostly sunny;63;39;NNE;5;58%;25%;4 Fullerton;Partly sunny;66;51;S;7;58%;59%;2 Hanford;Sunny;63;41;E;5;63%;18%;4 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;64;51;SSE;8;60%;30%;2 Hayward;Mostly sunny;60;40;NNW;8;70%;15%;3 Imperial;Sunny and nice;69;49;WSW;8;43%;3%;4 Imperial Beach;Periods of sun;61;52;SSW;12;72%;58%;2 Lancaster;Windy in the p.m.;66;40;SW;14;41%;4%;4 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;65;42;N;5;57%;14%;4 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;62;35;NNW;7;58%;18%;3 Livermore;Mostly sunny;63;36;WNW;8;60%;14%;3 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;62;43;NW;8;72%;14%;3 Long Beach;Partly sunny;64;50;SSE;7;64%;32%;2 Los Alamitos;Periods of sun;63;49;SSE;8;67%;45%;2 Los Angeles;Sunshine and cool;63;50;SSE;7;62%;30%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunshine and cool;63;50;SSE;7;62%;30%;3 Madera;Sunny;62;37;N;5;65%;25%;4 Mammoth;P.M. snow showers;45;21;NW;11;59%;80%;3 Marysville;Mostly sunny;63;40;NNW;9;55%;20%;3 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;61;36;NW;8;62%;16%;3 Merced;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;NW;4;63%;25%;4 Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;63;41;NW;4;63%;25%;4 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun, cool;60;50;SSW;9;73%;84%;2 Modesto;Mostly sunny;63;40;NW;6;59%;21%;4 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;60;42;NW;7;67%;15%;3 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;64;39;WSW;12;33%;5%;4 Montague;Showers around;52;28;NW;11;55%;91%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;58;42;NW;8;72%;16%;3 Mount Shasta;An afternoon shower;52;25;NNW;8;51%;87%;3 Napa County;Partly sunny;65;36;NNW;7;60%;11%;3 Needles;Plenty of sunshine;64;46;SE;10;41%;24%;4 North Island;Partly sunny;60;52;SSW;10;73%;67%;2 Oakland;Partly sunny;61;43;NNW;9;68%;14%;3 Oceanside;Periods of sun;62;49;S;8;72%;87%;2 Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;61;47;SW;8;64%;63%;4 Oroville;Partly sunny;63;37;NNW;9;51%;20%;3 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;60;46;WSW;9;69%;28%;4 Palm Springs;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;W;7;36%;14%;4 Palmdale;Windy in the p.m.;63;41;SW;13;39%;4%;4 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;66;37;WSW;5;68%;11%;4 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;61;48;W;9;72%;15%;3 Porterville;Sunny;63;40;ESE;5;62%;19%;4 Ramona;Mostly sunny;57;46;SW;8;72%;66%;3 Redding;Breezy in the p.m.;65;34;N;10;41%;31%;3 Riverside;Mostly sunny;61;48;S;6;63%;63%;4 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warmer;60;46;S;6;65%;60%;4 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;62;40;NNW;7;60%;16%;3 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;64;42;NNW;7;58%;15%;3 Salinas;Mostly sunny;59;42;WNW;6;70%;16%;3 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;59;46;SSE;7;62%;68%;4 San Carlos;Breezy in the p.m.;61;43;NW;10;70%;15%;3 San Diego;Partly sunny;60;53;SSW;10;70%;85%;2 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;58;48;SSW;8;76%;80%;2 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, cool;59;51;SSW;9;72%;84%;2 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;60;45;NNW;11;72%;15%;3 San Jose;Mostly sunny;62;41;NNW;6;63%;16%;3 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;62;43;S;7;71%;12%;4 San Nicolas Island;Sunshine and breezy;59;46;NW;15;78%;16%;3 Sandberg;Sunshine;53;30;WNW;10;44%;41%;4 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;63;53;SSE;8;63%;47%;2 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;62;45;NNW;7;67%;27%;4 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;61;41;WSW;7;70%;12%;4 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;62;50;SSE;7;64%;58%;3 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;66;39;NW;8;63%;12%;3 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;65;39;NW;6;69%;13%;4 Santee;Some sun;62;51;SSW;9;71%;68%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;49;21;WSW;7;45%;90%;4 Stockton;Mostly sunny;64;39;WNW;6;61%;15%;4 Thermal;Sunny, but cool;69;44;NW;8;44%;14%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;49;15;W;7;60%;70%;4 Twentynine Palms;A passing shower;64;41;SW;7;42%;82%;4 Ukiah;Partly sunny, cooler;59;36;NNW;8;58%;17%;3 Vacaville;Partly sunny;68;39;NNW;7;54%;11%;3 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;61;49;SSE;7;61%;23%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;60;42;NW;8;76%;14%;3 Victorville;Milder;63;39;SSW;10;38%;18%;4 Visalia;Mostly sunny;63;41;ESE;5;63%;21%;4 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;60;38;N;6;73%;16%;4