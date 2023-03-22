CA Forecast for Friday, March 24, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cold with a shower;41;20;WNW;11;67%;99%;2 Arcata;A couple of showers;50;38;NNW;8;80%;98%;1 Auburn;Cloudy and cool;53;36;S;8;80%;72%;2 Avalon;Breezy in the p.m.;61;51;NW;10;72%;27%;5 Bakersfield;A couple of showers;60;44;NW;8;72%;88%;3 Beale AFB;Cloudy and cool;59;39;SSE;8;74%;44%;2 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cold;38;22;W;9;70%;44%;6 Bishop;Mostly sunny, cold;55;29;WNW;6;42%;32%;5 Blue Canyon;Cold, morning snow;33;23;SW;8;91%;99%;1 Blythe;Mostly sunny, cool;71;47;SSW;8;40%;0%;7 Burbank;Warmer with some sun;62;46;N;6;68%;31%;4 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;46;NNE;9;67%;30%;5 Camp Pendleton;Showers around;61;48;W;7;73%;68%;3 Campo;Showers around, cold;43;35;W;14;99%;93%;3 Carlsbad;Showers around;61;46;WSW;8;74%;68%;3 Chico;An afternoon shower;59;37;N;7;73%;93%;2 China Lake;Partly sunny, cool;61;39;W;9;52%;29%;4 Chino;Clouds and sun, cool;59;43;WSW;7;71%;44%;3 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;59;39;W;13;68%;28%;3 Corona;Showers around;62;45;SW;7;69%;70%;3 Crescent City;Rain and drizzle;49;39;WNW;12;80%;99%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Breezy in the p.m.;61;40;WSW;15;50%;7%;5 Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;57;39;WSW;15;64%;30%;3 El Centro;Breezy in the p.m.;71;50;W;12;39%;12%;7 Eureka;A couple of showers;51;39;NNW;9;79%;99%;1 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;62;39;WSW;12;68%;32%;3 Fresno;A shower or two;61;41;NW;8;67%;85%;2 Fullerton;A morning shower;66;48;SSE;6;66%;46%;3 Hanford;A couple of showers;61;42;NW;7;71%;87%;2 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;63;51;NNE;8;66%;30%;5 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;58;40;W;12;70%;33%;3 Imperial;Breezy in the p.m.;71;50;W;12;39%;12%;7 Imperial Beach;Showers around;62;51;WNW;10;75%;70%;3 Lancaster;Breezy and cool;57;39;W;18;61%;23%;5 Lemoore Nas;A stray shower;63;41;NW;10;66%;48%;3 Lincoln;Partly sunny, cool;59;38;SSE;8;74%;44%;3 Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;58;37;SW;11;69%;35%;3 Lompoc;A shower in the a.m.;60;42;NNW;13;71%;65%;4 Long Beach;Partly sunny;65;50;NE;7;63%;30%;3 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;65;48;SE;7;67%;30%;3 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, cool;61;48;N;6;70%;30%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, cool;61;48;N;6;70%;30%;5 Madera;A couple of showers;61;39;NW;7;72%;88%;3 Mammoth;Showers of rain\/snow;44;23;NW;9;67%;95%;2 Marysville;Clouds and sun;60;39;S;8;70%;44%;3 Mather AFB;Showers around;59;38;S;9;73%;81%;3 Merced;Showers around;63;40;NNW;7;68%;74%;3 Merced (airport);Showers around;63;40;NNW;7;68%;74%;3 Miramar Mcas;Showers around;59;47;W;8;78%;75%;3 Modesto;Clouds and sun, cool;61;42;NNW;9;66%;42%;3 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;59;42;WNW;10;67%;33%;3 Mojave;Cold, becoming windy;54;38;WNW;14;66%;36%;3 Montague;A shower;53;29;W;13;62%;99%;2 Monterey Rabr;A morning shower;57;42;NW;11;67%;85%;3 Mount Shasta;Cloudy with a shower;45;23;NNW;5;74%;99%;1 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;60;36;W;12;70%;33%;3 Needles;Partly sunny, cool;68;47;WNW;8;42%;26%;6 North Island;Showers around;60;51;WNW;9;74%;70%;3 Oakland;A cool breeze;58;43;W;15;70%;33%;3 Oceanside;Showers around;61;46;WSW;8;74%;68%;3 Ontario;Clouds and sun, cool;59;43;WSW;7;71%;44%;3 Oroville;An afternoon shower;59;39;SE;8;73%;74%;2 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;NNW;11;77%;29%;5 Palm Springs;Cool with sunshine;70;52;WNW;9;45%;20%;5 Palmdale;Cold;56;39;W;17;59%;30%;5 Paso Robles;Sun and clouds, cool;61;37;NW;10;65%;33%;3 Point Mugu;Breezy in the p.m.;61;46;NNW;11;74%;30%;5 Porterville;A shower;60;41;N;7;71%;85%;3 Ramona;A couple of showers;56;43;W;8;75%;89%;3 Redding;An afternoon shower;58;34;W;9;66%;93%;2 Riverside;Showers around;61;45;SSW;6;68%;65%;3 Riverside March;Showers around;58;43;W;6;70%;68%;3 Sacramento;Showers around;60;39;SSW;7;72%;83%;3 Sacramento International;Showers around;62;41;SSW;7;68%;80%;3 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;58;41;W;12;69%;70%;3 San Bernardino;A morning shower;59;43;SW;6;69%;70%;3 San Carlos;Clouds and sun, cool;59;43;W;14;68%;23%;3 San Diego;Showers around;61;51;WNW;9;70%;69%;3 San Diego Brown;Showers around;61;48;WNW;7;73%;71%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Showers around;61;49;W;8;74%;75%;3 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;57;44;WNW;16;70%;33%;3 San Jose;A shower or two;60;41;WNW;11;64%;85%;2 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;59;42;NNE;11;74%;32%;6 San Nicolas Island;Very windy;56;47;NW;25;78%;27%;6 Sandberg;Showers around;45;31;NW;15;80%;96%;5 Santa Ana;Periods of sun, cool;64;47;S;7;67%;33%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;45;NNW;11;64%;33%;7 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;59;41;NNW;12;73%;31%;4 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, cool;60;47;NNE;7;75%;29%;5 Santa Rosa;Clouds and sun, cool;60;37;WSW;11;69%;33%;3 Santa Ynez;Breezy in the p.m.;60;40;NNW;12;74%;31%;3 Santee;Showers around;62;48;W;8;72%;86%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Snow showers, cold;36;19;WSW;10;65%;99%;2 Stockton;Sun and clouds, cool;62;41;WSW;10;64%;39%;3 Thermal;Cool with sunshine;71;50;NW;9;41%;18%;7 Truckee-Tahoe;Snow showers, cold;38;16;SW;10;69%;99%;2 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;65;47;WNW;7;43%;13%;5 Ukiah;An afternoon shower;55;36;WNW;8;71%;92%;2 Vacaville;Clouds and sun, cool;62;40;WSW;10;64%;37%;3 Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;61;47;N;6;69%;30%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;56;42;NNW;16;76%;30%;4 Victorville;Periods of sun, cold;57;36;W;12;58%;33%;3 Visalia;A couple of showers;60;41;NW;7;72%;88%;3 Watsonville;Clouds and sun, cool;60;39;WNW;9;68%;33%;3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather