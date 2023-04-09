CA Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Breezy;70;42;SSW;14;47%;70%;7 Arcata;A couple of showers;61;46;NW;8;84%;96%;2 Auburn;Partly sunny;74;50;S;8;59%;18%;7 Avalon;Partly sunny;68;52;SW;7;79%;0%;9 Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;87;56;NNE;7;49%;2%;8 Beale AFB;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;SSE;8;60%;19%;7 Big Bear City;Abundant sunshine;66;40;SW;7;32%;1%;9 Bishop;Breezy in the p.m.;80;45;W;11;33%;0%;8 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;61;43;SSW;10;55%;19%;8 Blythe;Sunshine, very hot;97;65;S;7;14%;0%;9 Burbank;Mostly sunny;83;55;SE;6;42%;1%;8 Camarillo;Partly sunny;69;50;SW;7;70%;1%;8 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;72;51;SSW;7;67%;0%;8 Campo;Mostly sunny;76;44;W;7;38%;0%;9 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;67;53;WSW;7;72%;0%;8 Chico;Mostly cloudy;77;54;SE;8;60%;31%;5 China Lake;Sunny and very warm;88;59;SW;6;20%;0%;8 Chino;Mostly sunny;83;53;WSW;7;41%;1%;9 Concord;Sunshine and nice;73;51;WSW;9;63%;11%;7 Corona;Mostly sunny, nice;81;51;WSW;7;48%;0%;9 Crescent City;Occasional rain;54;43;W;10;90%;99%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Hot;92;62;W;6;16%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;88;54;WSW;7;31%;0%;9 El Centro;Sunshine and hot;97;66;W;5;17%;0%;9 Eureka;A couple of showers;59;45;NW;9;85%;95%;2 Fairfield;Sunshine and nice;74;50;WSW;10;66%;10%;7 Fresno;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;54;NW;5;49%;0%;8 Fullerton;Partly sunny;83;54;SSW;6;48%;0%;8 Hanford;Sunshine;83;53;NNW;5;59%;1%;8 Hawthorne;Some sun;73;53;SSW;7;58%;0%;8 Hayward;Sun and some clouds;68;51;WSW;9;70%;27%;8 Imperial;Sunshine and hot;97;66;W;5;17%;0%;9 Imperial Beach;Some sun;66;52;WNW;8;74%;0%;8 Lancaster;Sunny and very warm;86;55;WSW;7;31%;2%;9 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;84;51;NNW;6;51%;1%;8 Lincoln;Partly sunny;77;50;SSE;7;62%;18%;7 Livermore;Mostly sunny;75;49;WSW;9;61%;11%;8 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;65;49;NNW;8;83%;0%;8 Long Beach;Partly sunny;77;54;SSW;7;54%;0%;8 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;77;52;SSW;7;56%;0%;8 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;80;54;S;6;49%;1%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;80;54;S;6;49%;1%;8 Madera;Mostly sunny;82;51;NW;6;60%;2%;8 Mammoth;Mostly cloudy, windy;65;36;SSW;15;55%;80%;5 Marysville;Partly sunny;78;50;SSE;8;62%;20%;7 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;S;8;64%;15%;7 Merced;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;NNW;6;61%;6%;8 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;NNW;6;61%;6%;8 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;72;54;WNW;6;62%;0%;8 Modesto;Lots of sun, nice;78;53;NNW;5;59%;9%;8 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;71;54;W;8;64%;27%;8 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;85;56;WNW;10;25%;0%;9 Montague;A couple of showers;72;41;WNW;13;52%;88%;5 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;64;53;WSW;7;67%;7%;8 Mount Shasta;Showers around;65;39;SSW;5;61%;87%;4 Napa County;Partly sunny;71;51;WSW;9;71%;10%;7 Needles;Sunshine and hot;97;67;W;7;13%;0%;8 North Island;Some sun;66;54;WNW;7;71%;0%;8 Oakland;Partly sunny;65;51;WSW;10;72%;27%;7 Oceanside;Partly sunny;67;53;WSW;7;72%;0%;8 Ontario;Mostly sunny;83;53;WSW;7;41%;1%;9 Oroville;Sunny intervals;78;54;SSE;8;57%;23%;7 Oxnard;Partly sunny;64;51;WSW;8;81%;1%;8 Palm Springs;Sunshine and hot;98;67;WNW;6;15%;0%;9 Palmdale;Sunny and very warm;84;56;WSW;7;29%;2%;9 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, nice;80;48;W;6;59%;1%;8 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;65;49;W;9;76%;1%;7 Porterville;Sunny and pleasant;82;51;SSE;6;59%;1%;8 Ramona;Mostly sunny;80;51;ENE;7;43%;0%;9 Redding;Showers around;76;54;S;8;58%;92%;5 Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;86;53;W;7;38%;0%;9 Riverside March;Sunshine and warm;83;48;N;7;43%;1%;9 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;76;50;SSW;8;65%;15%;7 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;78;51;S;8;62%;16%;7 Salinas;Mostly sunny;70;55;W;9;66%;7%;8 San Bernardino;Sunshine;87;56;S;7;34%;0%;9 San Carlos;Partly sunny;68;51;WSW;8;70%;10%;8 San Diego;Partly sunny;67;54;WNW;7;68%;0%;8 San Diego Brown;Some sun;73;52;NNW;6;62%;0%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;73;55;WNW;7;60%;0%;8 San Francisco;Sun and some clouds;64;51;WSW;11;74%;27%;7 San Jose;Mostly sunny;70;54;NW;8;63%;27%;8 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNW;8;75%;0%;8 San Nicolas Island;Windy in the p.m.;65;50;NW;12;72%;1%;9 Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;77;52;NW;11;30%;2%;9 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;80;53;SW;6;52%;0%;8 Santa Barbara;Some sun;63;52;N;7;83%;0%;7 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;65;49;NW;7;83%;0%;8 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;70;53;S;7;64%;0%;8 Santa Rosa;Sun and clouds;68;48;WSW;8;77%;13%;7 Santa Ynez;Sunshine, pleasant;75;49;NNW;7;70%;0%;8 Santee;Mostly sunny;81;54;W;6;51%;0%;9 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, breezy;62;42;SW;13;56%;7%;8 Stockton;Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;WNW;7;61%;12%;7 Thermal;Hot with sunshine;97;65;NNW;7;15%;0%;9 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;63;36;SW;12;61%;8%;8 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;93;58;WSW;6;14%;0%;9 Ukiah;Rather cloudy;72;48;W;6;69%;44%;6 Vacaville;Sunshine and nice;76;51;WSW;9;62%;12%;7 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;82;54;SE;6;47%;1%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;60;48;NNW;8;84%;0%;8 Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;85;51;SSW;8;24%;0%;9 Visalia;Sunshine and warm;82;52;NW;5;65%;1%;8 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;65;51;SW;7;76%;26%;8 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather