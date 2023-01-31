CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1151 PM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

CAZ519-311200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1151 PM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 13. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 22 to 32. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 29.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 42 to 47.

Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 25. Highs

39 to 44.

CAZ521-311200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1151 PM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 18. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 35. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 47. Lows

28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

CAZ520-311200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1151 PM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 24. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

Lows around 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows 34 to

37.

CAZ522-311200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1151 PM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 23 in the

mountains...around 37 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...around 64 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

around 39 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...around

68 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

around 42 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 51 in the

mountains...around 69 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36 in the

mountains...around 46 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around

71 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 35 in the

mountains...around 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 72 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36 in the

mountains...around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 36 in the

mountains...around 47 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-311200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1151 PM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 33. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

39 to 42. Highs 64 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

CAZ524-311200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1151 PM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Highs

65 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 68. Lows

around 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 62.

CAZ525-526-311200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1151 PM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in Twentynine

Palms...31 to 34 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...46 to

49 around Yucca Valley...around 50 near Joshua Tree. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine

Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...54 to

57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 62 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46 in Twentynine

Palms...around 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...

around 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

46 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

