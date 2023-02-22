CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

_____

835 FPUS55 KVEF 220757

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-221200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows 4 to

14. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust through the day. Colder. Highs 11 to 21. West winds

25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 70 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 1 to 11. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

65 mph increasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Very windy. Chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 12 to 22. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature around 12. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Not as cold. Snow

may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible.

Highs around 30. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 32. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 35. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 34. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely.

Significant accumulations are possible. Lows around 23. Highs

31 to 36. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

CAZ521-221200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds 30 to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. A trace to no accumulation.

Highs 19 to 29. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 20 to 30. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 13 to 23. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 31. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 33. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 22.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 34. Lows

around 22.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 32.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 22. Highs around 33.

$$

CAZ520-221200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow showers late in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows 24 to 27. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to no

accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 23. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 24 to 27. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 42. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Significant accumulations are possible. Lows around 32.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Significant accumulations are

possible. Highs around 43. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 26.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45. Lows

around 26.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CAZ522-221200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers late in the evening, then slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows 24 to 27 in the mountains...around 46 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 34 to 37 in the

mountains...around 63 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 22 in the mountains...

around 39 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 33 to 36 in the

mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 24 to 27 in the mountains...around

44 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow showers and chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations

are possible. Highs around 37 in the mountains...around 63 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers. Not as

cool. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers and chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible.

Highs around 37 in the mountains...around 57 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 26 in the mountains...

around 41 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 37 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 25 in the

mountains...around 41 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 37 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 29 in the mountains...around 46 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow showers. Highs around

39 in the mountains...around 64 at Furnace Creek. Chance of snow

50 percent.

$$

CAZ523-221200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Strong winds. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 32 to 35. West

winds 40 to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 45 to

48. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to

no accumulation. Lows 29 to 32. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 46 to 49. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers and rain showers. Lows 32 to 35. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 54. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 41.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely and chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 49. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 32. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55.

Lows 33 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 55.

$$

CAZ524-221200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Chance of snow

showers and slight chance of rain showers late in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows 33 to 36. West winds

35 to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to no

accumulation. Highs 46 to 49. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to

no accumulation. Lows 29 to 32. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 48. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 32 to 35. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 57. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 45. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 54. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and chance

of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Accumulations are possible.

Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58.

Lows 36 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 58.

$$

CAZ525-526-221200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms...32 to

35 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph increasing to west 35 to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to no

accumulation. Highs 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...45 to

48 around Yucca Valley...around 49 near Joshua Tree. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

34 to 37 in Twentynine Palms...29 to 32 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around

Yucca Valley...around 47 near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 39 in Twentynine Palms...32 to 35 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms...

around 51 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 42 to

45 in Twentynine Palms...35 to 38 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 61 in Twentynine

Palms...around 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 39 in Twentynine Palms...around 31 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 39 in Twentynine Palms...31 to 34 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43 in Twentynine

Palms...around 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather