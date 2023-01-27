CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 244 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft at 15 to 18 seconds. * WHERE...All of the area this morning then south of Pistol River into Saturday evening. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 10 ft at 18 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 15 to 18 seconds. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather