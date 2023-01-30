CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 156 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with localized gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm, with strongest winds and largest seas farther offshore. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather