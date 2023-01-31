CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 239 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023 ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY... ...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. For the Storm Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday. For the Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather