CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 231 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather