CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

206 AM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

...GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO PRESENT A CONCERN FOR

EAST FACING HARBORS AND LANDINGS THIS MORNING...

Gusty northeast winds and choppy seas will develop this morning

over the coastal waters southeast of Point Conception. These winds

will especially affect nearshore areas from Ventura to Santa

Monica, including Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands. These winds also

have the potential to move through the San Pedro Channel and

impact most of the unprotected front side of Catalina Island,

including Avalon and Two Harbors.

According to the latest guidance, there is a 50-60 percent chance

of northeast winds affecting the harbors with speeds of 15 to 25

knots and 3 to 5 foot wind waves.

These conditions have a history of vessel damage and loss of life.

Mariners should avoid these areas, or remain in safe harbor until

conditions improve. Avalon harbor should NOT be considered safe

harbor during this event.

