CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Medford OR 216 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023 Any heavy showers or thunderstorms moving over the coastal waters will create the potential for brief gale force gusts to 40KT within and around these showers or storms. These showers and storms will be most prevalent through 10 AM today. Please use extra caution when navigating through heavy showers or thunderstorms. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Very steep seas of 16 to 21 feet at 13 seconds. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 kt with gusts of 35 kt. * WHERE...All areas, but the strongest winds and highest seas will be over the outer waters beyond 10 NM from shore. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An unstable air mass will move in overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Some stronger showers could produce lightning and brief, but strong wind gusts in excess of 35 kt. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve.