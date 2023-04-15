CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

302 AM PDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds and waves have decreased.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

