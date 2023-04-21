CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

218 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 9 to 11 ft possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Saturday.

For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

combined seas 6 to 11 ft possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to

60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

