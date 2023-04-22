CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 22, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 251 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather