CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

305 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

305 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

305 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

305 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Wind chill readings

around 3 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 15. Wind chill readings

around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings

around 3 below in the morning.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

305 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 5 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 6 below in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10. Wind chill readings

around 6 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Wind chill readings

around 6 below in the morning.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

305 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 5 to 10. Wind chill readings around

4 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 6 below in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 30. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

305 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 5 to 10. Wind chill readings around

7 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Wind chill readings around

9 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind

chill readings around 7 below in the morning.

