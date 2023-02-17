CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

330 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

330 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

330 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

330 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

330 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Colder. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

330 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning

and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 30.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

330 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 30.

