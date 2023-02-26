CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023

035 FPUS56 KMFR 260737

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

CAZ080-261200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow late

this evening, then rain and snow well after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times well after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet lowering

to 1500 feet after midnight. New snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 5 to

8 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow in the evening,

then blowing snow after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Lows 15 to 25. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Blowing snow in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

snow through the day. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

CAZ081-261200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level

3200 feet lowering to 2200 feet after midnight. Lows around 30.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations

and 2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

snow in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. In the shasta

valley, south winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph until early afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ082-261200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY BELOW 8500 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow late this

evening, then chance of snow well after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times well after midnight. Snow level 3400 feet lowering

to 2600 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches at lower elevations

and 5 to 11 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Blowing snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph well after midnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Blowing snow in the morning. Areas of

blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers

in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 10 to

15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

CAZ083-261200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY BELOW 8500 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow late this evening, then snow well

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

Windy. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph well after midnight. Chance of

snow 10 percent. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Blowing snow in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph until early afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 15 to 20.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Wind

chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill

readings around 3 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind chill readings

near zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

CAZ084-261200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

late this evening, then cloudy with snow well after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow

after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the south with gusts to around 35 mph late in the evening and

overnight. Chance of snow 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 30. Wind chill readings near zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

CAZ085-261200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow well after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches except

5 to 10 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Patchy

blowing snow after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less

at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches

except 2 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows 15 to 20.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph late in

the evening and overnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Patchy blowing snow.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind

chill readings near zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less

at times. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around

30. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 10 to

15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 2 below in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 30s.

