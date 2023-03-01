CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

245 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

245 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated snow showers early this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

245 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Isolated

snow showers early this morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight, then shifting to the southeast well

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

245 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Isolated snow showers early this morning. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

around 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening.

Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

245 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings around 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

245 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings around 4 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers

likely. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

245 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers early this

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings around 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight,

then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers

likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

