Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

309 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

