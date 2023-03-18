CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

317 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

317 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

317 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. In

the shasta valley, south winds early this afternoon increasing to

20 to 25 mph. Winds east around 5 mph this morning. Elsewhere,

southeast winds early this afternoon shifting to the south 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. In the shasta valley,

south winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Breezy. Winds south winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. In the shasta valley,

south winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

317 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to

20 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

317 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

317 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting

to the south 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

317 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4900 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation except snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4300 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

