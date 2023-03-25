CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

325 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

325 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers until early

afternoon, then chance of rain and snow showers late this

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 25.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

325 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. In the shasta valley,

south winds 20 to 25 mph. Winds southeast around 5 mph in the

morning. Elsewhere, 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

325 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

15 to 25. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then

increasing to 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

325 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north late in the evening, then shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

325 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

325 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening, then

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

