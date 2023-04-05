CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

_____

465 FPUS56 KMFR 051033

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

CAZ080-052300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-052300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. In the shasta

valley, south winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. In the shasta valley, south winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Elsewhere,

south winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-052300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-052300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering

to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-052300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-052300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet lowering to 4700 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4800 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather