Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

304 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

304 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until early

afternoon, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers late this afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

304 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers until

early afternoon, then chance of rain and snow showers late this

afternoon. Snow level 1700 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

304 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

304 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late this morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

304 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon, then shifting

to the west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east late in the morning, then shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

304 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

