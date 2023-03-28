CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, March 27, 2023

972 FPUS55 KPSR 280749

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1248 AM MST Tue Mar 28 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-281100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1248 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

39 to 49. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 69 to 81.

CAZ563-567-281100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1248 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 81.

CAZ566-281100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1248 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ562-281100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1248 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows 43 to 53.

West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 53 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 63 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 77.

CAZ560-561-281100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1248 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 65 to 75. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and colder. Lows 31 to 41.

West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 45 to 61. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 36 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 61 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 56 to 74.

