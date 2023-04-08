CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

952 FPUS55 KPSR 080814

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 AM MST Sat Apr 8 2023

CAZ564-565-568-570-081100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

113 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 49 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 66 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

CAZ563-567-081100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

113 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 47 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

CAZ566-081100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ562-081100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 47 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 60 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

CAZ560-561-081100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 54 to 64. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 79 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 40 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 55 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 36 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 73.

