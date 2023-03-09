CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

329 FPUS55 KREV 091131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area.

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then heavy snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches with 2 to 6 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 36 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 80 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow and heavy rain. Snow level 7000 feet rising

to 8000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 11 to

19 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 105 mph.

.FRIDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Snow level 7500 to

8000 feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to 16 inches. Highs 39 to 49.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 125 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Heavy showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then heavy snow showers, rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 120 mph decreasing to 100 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs

36 to 46. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain in the evening,

then heavy snow showers, rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Heavy snow likely. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Lows 17 to 27. Highs

34 to 39.

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 4 inches above

5000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Heavy snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches with 1 to 5 inches

above 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

19 to 29. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 48 to

58. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs

45 to 55. Lows 22 to 32.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches west of highway

395 with up to 2 inches east of highway 395. Highs 37 to 47.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Heavy snow, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Snow

level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 7 inches. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

19 to 29. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs

38 to 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 39 to 49.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of heavy snow in the afternoon.

Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to

70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level 7500 feet rising to

8500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch with 16 to 24 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.FRIDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Snow level 8500 to

9000 feet. Snow accumulation of 14 to 22 inches. Highs 38 to 48.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 110 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, heavy snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 110 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain and snow. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs

35 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening,

then chance of heavy snow showers, rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain likely.

Highs 36 to 46. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.

