Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 39. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.

Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 28 to 43 higher

elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33.

Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 38 63 / 10 50 40

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 32. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 53.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 29. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Colder. Highs 27 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 34 to 44. Lows

11 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 28 50 / 0 50 40

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 60. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

North winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 47. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 30 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 35.

Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 38 65 / 10 50 30

RED BLUFF 58 39 64 / 10 50 10

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog late in the morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 38.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 63. North winds up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 68. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows

around 36. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

29 to 37. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 39 61 / 10 30 10

OROVILLE 60 38 59 / 10 30 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 38 58 / 0 10 10

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 36.

Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.

Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 39 57 / 0 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 39 58 / 0 0 10

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 56.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 38.

Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 35.

Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 39 58 / 0 10 20

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 65. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 35.

Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 39 57 / 0 10 0

MODESTO 63 37 56 / 0 10 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. At

lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

50 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 24 to 39. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...54 to

62 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing

north winds up to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 45 higher

elevations...40 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35.

Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 45 28 45 / 30 40 10

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

49 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 55 37 56 / 10 50 10

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder.

Lows 31 to 37. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 69. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 34.

Highs 38 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33.

Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 31 50 / 10 50 20

JACKSON 59 35 51 / 0 40 10

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...

41 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy dense fog in the

evening. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Prevailing south winds up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 34 to

49 higher elevations...40 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...

45 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Colder. Highs 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 11 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 31 to 46. Lows

12 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 28 50 / 0 60 30

CHESTER 46 17 45 / 0 50 30

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Over ridges...prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, patchy fog in the evening, A

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight, A chance of rain showers through the

night. A chance of snow showers after midnight. At higher

elevations, patchy fog in the evening, A chance of heavy rain and

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight, A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of

snow showers through the night. Colder. Lows 14 to 28 higher

elevations...24 to 34 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 4 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Over ridges, prevailing south winds 25 to 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches

higher elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 18 to 33 higher

elevations...30 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...except northeast

15 to 40 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to

51 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Much colder. Lows 12 to 27. Highs 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Lows 10 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 28 to 43. Lows

11 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 26 45 / 10 80 30

