CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 19, 2023

596 FPUS56 KSTO 200821

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-210000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 43 higher

elevations...39 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 37 to 51 higher

elevations...50 to 57 lower elevations. Snow level 3000 feet in

the afternoon. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows 18 to 32 higher elevations...27 to 34 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...42 to 49 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to

33. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 72 44 56 / 0 0 10

CAZ014-210000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 62. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 37. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 38 to 48. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows 13 to 24. Prevailing northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 39. Little

or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Widespread frost. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 12 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cold. Highs 31 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 11 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 58 34 46 / 0 0 30

CAZ015-210000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 55 to 61.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 37.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 73 42 58 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 73 45 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-210000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 58 to 64. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows around 33. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 34. Highs around 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 59. Lows

28 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 71 45 60 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 69 44 60 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 68 42 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-210000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Windy, colder. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 34. Highs 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Widespread frost. Lows around 31.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

around 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 43 64 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 41 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-210000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 15 to

35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 36. Highs around 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Widespread frost. Lows around 33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 56.

Lows around 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 42 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-210000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 39. West winds 15 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

53. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Widespread frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 68 41 64 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 67 41 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-210000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46 higher

elevations...around 46 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs 37 to

52 higher elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Very windy. Much colder. Lows 19 to 33 higher

elevations...30 to 36 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing west winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cool. Highs 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to

36. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 60 39 45 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-210000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 35.

Prevailing northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 23 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

24 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 65 46 53 / 0 0 20

CAZ067-210000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Widespread frost after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 23 to 31.

Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 47. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 34. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 54. Lows

24 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 40 53 / 0 0 30

JACKSON 63 43 57 / 0 0 10

CAZ068-210000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

44 to 59 higher elevations...50 to 65 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 31 to 45 higher

elevations...38 to 49 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Much

colder. Lows 11 to 26. Prevailing northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 18 to

33 higher elevations...25 to 37 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 11 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

19 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 27. Highs 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 27.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 48. Lows

14 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 62 34 50 / 0 0 30

CHESTER 56 25 44 / 0 0 30

CAZ069-210000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...36 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Windy. Much colder. Lows 5 to 20 higher elevations...19 to

27 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower

elevations...except 1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

west winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. Over

ridges...prevailing west winds 35 to 55 mph becoming northwest

25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs 14 to 29 higher elevations...28 to 38 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Prevailing west

winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow showers.

Highs 17 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with heavy snow showers likely.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 12 to 27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 23 to 38. Lows 12 to 27.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 13 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 58 39 45 / 0 0 50

