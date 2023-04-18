CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023

_____

095 FPUS56 KSTO 180704

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-182300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread frost early in the morning. At lower elevations, a

slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 56 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, Areas of frost after midnight. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 22 to 34 higher

elevations...31 to 37 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, areas of frost in the morning. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

53 to 61 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36 higher

elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 36 60 / 30 30 10

$$

=

CAZ014-182300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 33 to 45 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 18 to 29. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 50. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 28. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 59. Light

winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

45. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 45 26 48 / 20 20 10

$$

=

CAZ015-182300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 37.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows around 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 36 62 / 20 20 0

RED BLUFF 60 37 63 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ016-182300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 39. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 40 64 / 10 10 0

OROVILLE 60 40 63 / 10 20 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 39 64 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ017-182300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 76 to 83.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 40 66 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 39 65 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-182300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs around 64. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

52. Highs 75 to 81.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 38 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-182300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Highs

71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 39 66 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 63 40 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-182300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers early in

the afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow showers late in

the afternoon. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

49 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...

around 36 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher

elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

54. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 40 26 45 / 20 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-182300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

30 to 42. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 60. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

68 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

57. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 37 54 / 10 20 0

$$

=

CAZ067-182300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

59. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 38. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 50 to

62. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 67 to 78.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 32 53 / 10 10 0

JACKSON 55 34 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-182300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers late in

the afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...32 to 46 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...36 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...18 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...46 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

47. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 26 51 / 10 10 0

CHESTER 42 18 46 / 10 20 0

$$

=

CAZ069-182300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1203 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers early in the morning. At higher

elevations, a chance of snow showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 25 to

40 higher elevations...39 to 51 lower elevations. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with Gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning....except southwest 10 to 25 mph over

ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 9 to 24 higher elevations...23 to 33 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...43 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 29 higher

elevations...27 to 37 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 37 25 42 / 20 10 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather