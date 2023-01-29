CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

784 FPUS56 KSGX 291012

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

CAZ552-292200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 58. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows 44 to 47.

Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Areas of winds east

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows 40 to 43. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 63. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 at the beaches to

61 to 64 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 69.

CAZ554-292200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs 56 to 59. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows around 44. Areas of winds

south to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 56 to 60. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows 39 to 42. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 64. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ043-292200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 58. Areas

of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds

southwest 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 57. Areas of winds southeast

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds east to 10 mph becoming

north 10 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 62. Areas of winds northeast 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64 near the coast to

64 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65 near the coast to

65 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

CAZ050-292200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 57 in the

western valleys to 48 to 53 near the foothills. Areas of winds

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, colder. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 58 in the western valleys to 48 to

52 near the foothills. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near

the foothills. Areas of winds north 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

overnight. Lows 31 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the western valleys

to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ048-292200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Areas of

winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds

southwest 10 mph becoming southeast overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 52 to 57. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows 30 to 39. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 31 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 71.

CAZ057-292200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. Snow

level 5000 feet. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Snow level

4500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 47 to 54. Snow level 4000 feet.

Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming

4000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Snow

level 3000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ055-292200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs 35 to 45 above

6000 feet to 39 to 47 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Colder. Lows

14 to 24 above 6000 feet to 24 to 33 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 30 to 38 above 6000 feet to 36 to

45 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Areas of winds east 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 8 to 18 above

6000 feet to 16 to 26 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 39 above 6000 feet

to 38 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 47 above

6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to

50 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to

59 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 54 above 6000 feet to 53 to

60 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-292200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs 41 to 50. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet this afternoon. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Local snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow showers. Highs 39 to 45. Local snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming

4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers overnight. Colder. Lows 16 to 26. Snow level 4500 feet...

becoming 4000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 48. Areas of winds northeast 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

CAZ058-292200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs 41 to 50. Little

or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet this morning. Areas

of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 28 to 38. Local

snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet...

becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Showers. Highs 40 to 47. Local snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of

winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Colder. Lows 23 to 33. Snow level

4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs 43 to 51. Snow level 3500 feet.

Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

CAZ060-292200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds south 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Snow

level 4000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs 44 to 50. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows 23 to 29. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming

3000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 46 to 51. Areas of winds northeast 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

CAZ065-292200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs 53 to 56 through the pass to 60 to 63 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around

40 through the pass to 42 to 45 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 52 through the pass to 56 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west to 10 mph becoming east with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to 38 through the pass to

39 to 44 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

55 through the pass to 60 in the northern Coachella Valley. Snow

level 2500 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 through the pass to

64 to 67 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 through the pass to

66 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 through the pass to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 through the pass to

70 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-292200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Areas of winds southeast

to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 58. Light winds becoming west 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 63. Snow level 2500 feet. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

CAZ062-292200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

212 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs 63 to 67. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 40 to 48.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 58. Light winds becoming northeast

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. Light winds becoming northeast 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75.

