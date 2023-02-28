CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023

005 FPUS56 KSGX 281048

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

CAZ552-282230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 54. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 48. Areas of winds southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 53. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then clear overnight. Patchy frost in colder...

wind sheltered locations overnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 38. Areas

of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 56 at the beaches to

60 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

south to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ554-282230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 55 towards the coast to 52 to 55 farther inland. Areas of

winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 44 to 48. Areas of winds southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around

54 towards the coast to 51 to 54 farther inland. Areas of winds

west 25 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then clear overnight. Patchy frost in colder...

wind sheltered locations overnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 36. Areas

of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 61. Areas of winds east

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ043-282230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 55. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows 45 to 49. Areas of winds

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Showers. Highs around 54. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Patchy frost in

colder...wind sheltered locations overnight. Colder. Lows 29 to

38. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Areas of winds east

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63 near the coast to

64 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

CAZ050-282230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 54 in the western valleys to 45 to

50 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 52 in the western

valleys to 44 to 48 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

and a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear

overnight. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

overnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 34 in wind sheltered areas to 29 to

35 in warmer locations. Snow level 2000 feet. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the western

valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 29 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 58 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the

foothills.

CAZ048-282230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 53. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 44. Areas of winds southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 47 to 51. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Areas of frost in

colder...wind sheltered locations overnight. Colder. Lows 23 to

33. Snow level 1500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60. Areas

of winds north 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 58.

CAZ057-282230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. Snow level 4000 feet.

Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible

overnight. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 60 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy

fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 44 to

49. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet...

becoming 2500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Colder. Lows 24 to

34. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Areas of winds

southwest to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

CAZ055-282230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs

26 to 35 above 6000 feet to 33 to 41 below 6000 feet. New snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow and rain

showers overnight. Areas of fog. Precipitation may be heavy at

times overnight. Lows 13 to 23 above 6000 feet to 24 to 32 below

6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 10 to 16 inches. Snow level 4500

feet. Areas of winds southwest 40 to 50 mph. Gusts to 65

mph...becoming 75 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Snow and rain showers

in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 27 to

33 above 6000 feet to 33 to 37 below 6000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 8 to 12 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Areas of

winds southwest 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph becoming west 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows

6 to 16 above 6000 feet to 16 to 25 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds northwest 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 70 mph...becoming 65 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 42 above

6000 feet to 41 to 48 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 46 above 6000 feet to 45 to

53 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 49 above 6000 feet to 47 to

55 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48 above 6000 feet to 45 to

52 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 43 above 6000 feet to 40 to

47 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-282230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of snow and rain showers. Areas of fog. Highs 36 to 46.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet...

becoming 4500 feet this afternoon. Areas of winds west 25 to 35

mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

cloudy with snow and rain showers overnight. Areas of fog.

Colder. Lows 19 to 29. Snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

60 mph...becoming southwest 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Precipitation may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 35 to 44. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the

morning. Areas of winds west 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

overnight. Colder. Lows 13 to 23. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 52. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 52.

CAZ058-282230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 38 to 47. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of fog. Lows

27 to 37. Local snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level

4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 60 mph...becoming southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to 70 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow showers. Areas of fog. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Highs 38 to 45. Local snow accumulation of

5 to 9 inches. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

overnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 27. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 52. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

CAZ060-282230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs

47 to 55. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Lows 33 to 36. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

60 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Areas of winds west 30 to

35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows 23 to 29. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 58. Areas

of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 26 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 27 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

CAZ065-282230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Highs around 48 through the pass to

55 to 59 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 42 through the

pass to 45 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around

44 through the pass to 50 to 54 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows around 30 through the

pass to 36 to 40 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 55 through the

pass to 62 to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 through the pass to 65 to

68 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 through the pass to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61 through the pass to

67 to 71 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55 through the pass to

61 to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-282230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 65. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

41 to 46. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62. Snow level 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. Areas of winds northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ062-282230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

248 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs 59 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds west

35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 68.

