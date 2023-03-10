CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs around 57. Areas of winds southeast

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

around 51. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 65. Areas of

winds south 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Areas of winds south

10 mph becoming west overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 64 at the beaches to 64 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 63 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 49 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 44 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Cooler. Highs around 57. Areas

of winds southeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 51. Areas of winds southeast 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 66. Areas of winds south 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Areas of winds south

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 68. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 66 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 49 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 62 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 44 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 67.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds

becoming south 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 50 to

54. Areas of winds south 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 64. Areas of winds south 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 67. Light winds becoming west 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 near the coast to

67 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 65 near the coast to 68 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 66.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of

winds south to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 45 to 53. Areas

of winds south 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 58 to

63 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds west 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder. Lows 38 to

46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 66 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near

the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs 54 to 58. Areas of winds south

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

44 to 51. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 66.

Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds southwest 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 67. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 66 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 60 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 66.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Highs 51 to 55. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

41 to 50. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

56 to 62. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of

winds southwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be

heavy at times overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Snow level 5000 feet.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning, then areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 70 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to

38 to 45 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 50 to 59 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 25 to 35 above

6000 feet to 34 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to

57 above 6000 feet to 53 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59 above 6000 feet to 56 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 32 to 42. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 53 to

62 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 31 to

41. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 52 above 6000 feet

to 49 to 56 below 6000 feet. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming

7000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to 56 below

6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning, then areas of fog

this afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas

of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 65 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows 35 to 45. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...

becoming 60 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Areas of fog in

the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 42. Snow level 7500 feet.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 34 to 44. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 67. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 61. Snow level above

8000 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning,

then areas of fog this afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds west

30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Areas of fog in

the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 62.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder. Lows 31 to

39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

45 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 74. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 67.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

60 to 63 through the pass to 68 to 72 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

52 through the pass to 58 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas

of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 65 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 65 through the

pass to 73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows around 50 through the pass to 55 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 through the pass to

74 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72 through the pass to 80 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 69 through the pass to 80 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.

Lows 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 64 through the pass to 70 to 74 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 64 through the pass to 69 to 72 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs 74 to 78. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 53 to

58. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 83. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 83. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

233 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 54 to 61. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 80.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 51 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 74 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75.

