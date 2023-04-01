CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

_____

250 FPUS56 KSGX 011934

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

CAZ552-021015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 49. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph becoming south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds south 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with isolated showers overnight. Lows 49 to 52. Areas of winds

west 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. Areas of

winds southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 62 at the beaches to

63 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 71 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 74 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-021015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 69. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers overnight. Lows 48 to 52. Areas of winds

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 42. Areas of

winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ043-021015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 66. Areas of winds south

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers overnight. Lows

48 to 52. Areas of winds west 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of

winds southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds northwest 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 near the coast to 73 inland.

$$

CAZ050-021015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 44 in

wind sheltered areas to 41 to 46 in warmer locations. Areas of

winds west 10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds south

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with isolated showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to

49. Areas of winds southwest 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 60 in the western valleys to 49 to 54 near the

foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 39. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 in the western valleys

to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72 in the western valleys

to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ048-021015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 71. Areas of winds south to

10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers overnight. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds

south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

61. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 38. Areas of

winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 79.

$$

CAZ057-021015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds south to 10 mph becoming southwest

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds southwest

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 57. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Areas of

winds southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of

winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

$$

CAZ055-021015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36 above 6000 feet to 34 to

42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to

56 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers overnight. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 21 to 31 above 6000 feet to 30 to 38 below

6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 39 to

48 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet in the morning. Areas of

winds west 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 75 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 11 to 21 above

6000 feet to 21 to 29 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest

35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to

47 above 6000 feet to 46 to 54 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to

51 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 57 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 61 to

68 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-021015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers overnight. Patchy

fog overnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 42 to 52. Snow level 5500 feet in the

morning. Areas of winds west 40 to 50 mph. Gusts to 70 mph...

becoming 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 28. Areas of winds west 40 to 50 mph

with gusts to 75 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

$$

CAZ058-021015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers overnight. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 31 to 40. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs 41 to 50. Areas of winds west

40 to 55 mph. Gusts to 80 mph...becoming 85 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 31. Areas of winds west 40 to 50 mph

with gusts to 80 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

$$

CAZ060-021015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs 49 to 57. Areas of winds west

35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 70 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows

29 to 33. Areas of winds northwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

65 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

$$

CAZ065-021015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 through the pass to 54 to

57 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 through the pass to 79 to

82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around

47 through the pass to 53 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas

of winds northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs

around 56 through the pass to 64 to 68 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds northwest 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...

becoming 70 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows

36 to 39 through the pass to 44 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph becoming

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 62 through the pass to

68 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 through the pass to

72 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 through the pass to 74 to 78 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 through the pass to 78 to 82 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 through the pass to

82 to 86 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-021015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 86. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust overnight. Lows 50 to 54. Areas of

winds northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds northwest 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to 70 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ062-021015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1234 PM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs 65 to

69. Areas of winds west 40 to 50 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming

75 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows

39 to 46. Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph...

becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87.

$$

_____

