CAZ505-270200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 33 50 40 49 \/ 90 90 100 100 $$ CAZ503-270200- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CAZ502-270200- Marin Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CAZ506-270200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 27 54 31 50 \/ 90 100 100 100 San Rafael 35 52 40 51 \/ 60 100 90 100 Napa 33 51 35 49 \/ 60 100 90 100 $$ CAZ504-270200- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of snow. Rain after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph... becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 34 49 36 46 \/ 80 100 100 100 $$ CAZ006-270200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 38 52 42 51 \/ 50 90 80 100 Ocean Beach 38 52 43 51 \/ 50 90 80 100 $$ CAZ509-270200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ508-270200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 39 53 42 52 \/ 40 90 70 100 Oakland 37 52 40 51 \/ 40 90 70 100 Fremont 34 50 35 49 \/ 30 90 50 100 Redwood City 36 52 38 51 \/ 20 90 60 100 Mountain View 36 51 38 50 \/ 20 80 50 100 $$ CAZ510-270200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 35 52 36 50 \/ 40 90 70 100 Livermore 33 49 34 49 \/ 40 90 50 100 $$ CAZ513-270200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 35 52 37 51 \/ 30 80 40 90 Morgan Hill 31 49 33 49 \/ 40 80 40 90 $$ CAZ512-270200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely and a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2400 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. A chance of snow in the morning. Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Snow likely and a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. $$ CAZ515-270200- East Bay Hills- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CAZ514-270200- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows near 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CAZ529-270200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 32 50 35 50 \/ 30 90 50 100 $$ CAZ530-270200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 34 53 39 52 \/ 30 80 40 90 Big Sur 35 49 38 49 \/ 40 90 50 100 $$ CAZ528-270200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 33 52 36 52 \/ 40 60 40 90 Carmel Valley 32 52 36 50 \/ 40 80 60 100 Hollister 33 49 35 49 \/ 50 60 50 90 $$ CAZ516-270200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 34 52 34 51 \/ 50 50 50 80 $$ CAZ517-270200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3700 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3600 feet. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. A chance of snow in the morning. Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening. Snow. Rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 3200 feet. Lows in the 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow with rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ518-270200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 30 49 32 49 / 60 50 50 80 $$