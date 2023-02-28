CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023

_____

160 FPUS56 KHNX 280701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-281200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog and blowing dust early in the evening. Chance of rain

early in the evening. Slight chance of rain in the late evening

and early morning, then chance of rain late in the night. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Highs 42 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 32 to 38. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 40 50 38 50 / 40 90 90 10

$$

CAZ301-281200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain early in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 51 37 51 / 40 90 90 10

$$

CAZ302-281200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,

then slight chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 50 35 52 / 60 100 90 10

Merced 37 49 36 51 / 50 90 90 10

Chowchilla 37 49 36 51 / 50 100 100 20

Madera 37 49 37 51 / 40 100 100 20

Firebaugh 36 51 36 52 / 20 90 90 20

Mendota 36 52 36 52 / 20 90 90 20

$$

CAZ303-281200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 37 47 35 50 / 60 100 100 20

Le Grand 37 48 36 50 / 60 100 100 20

$$

CAZ304-281200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 35 51 36 49 / 20 90 90 20

Avenal 37 51 38 49 / 30 80 80 30

$$

CAZ305-281200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early

in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 53 35 51 / 20 90 90 20

Five Points 36 53 36 52 / 20 90 90 20

NAS Lemoore 36 52 36 51 / 30 90 90 30

Kettleman City 37 53 38 51 / 30 80 80 30

$$

CAZ306-281200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain until early

morning. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around

30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 37 51 38 50 / 50 100 100 40

Kingsburg 37 51 38 50 / 50 100 100 40

Sanger 37 50 37 49 / 60 100 100 40

Kerman 37 51 36 51 / 30 100 100 20

Caruthers 37 51 37 51 / 40 100 100 30

$$

CAZ307-281200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of rain

late in the evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 37 49 38 49 / 50 100 100 30

Fresno 38 49 38 50 / 50 100 100 30

$$

CAZ308-281200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

early in the evening. Patchy blowing dust early in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

65 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Patchy blowing dust. Total snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 48.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 50 35 52 / 60 100 90 10

Merced 37 49 36 51 / 50 90 90 10

Chowchilla 37 49 36 51 / 50 100 100 20

Madera 37 49 37 51 / 40 100 100 20

$$

CAZ309-281200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain late in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy frost late in

the night. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny with slight

chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 34 54 37 50 / 60 90 90 50

Buttonwillow 34 56 38 50 / 60 80 90 60

$$

CAZ310-281200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

late evening and early morning. Partly cloudy late in the night.

Patchy frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny with slight

chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 34 53 36 50 / 60 90 100 50

Allensworth 35 54 37 50 / 60 90 100 60

Wasco 36 54 38 49 / 70 90 90 60

Delano 36 54 38 48 / 70 90 100 60

McFarland 36 54 38 48 / 70 90 90 70

Shafter 37 54 38 48 / 60 90 90 60

$$

CAZ311-281200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then slight chance of rain late in the evening. Patchy frost late

in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Patchy frost in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 36 51 36 51 / 40 90 90 30

Hanford 37 52 37 51 / 50 90 90 40

Corcoran 34 52 36 50 / 50 90 100 50

$$

CAZ312-281200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then slight chance of rain in the late evening and early morning.

Patchy frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny with slight

chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 36 50 37 49 / 60 100 100 40

Dinuba 35 50 37 48 / 60 100 100 40

Visalia 36 51 37 49 / 60 100 100 50

Exeter 36 51 36 48 / 90 100 100 60

Tulare 36 52 38 49 / 80 90 100 50

Lindsay 36 51 36 47 / 100 100 100 60

Porterville 37 52 38 46 / 100 100 100 60

$$

CAZ313-281200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust early in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with chance of rain early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 44 to 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 38 54 40 47 / 50 70 80 50

$$

CAZ314-281200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely early in the evening, then chance of rain

late in the evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 38 54 39 47 / 60 80 80 60

$$

CAZ315-281200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy late in the night. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through the

night. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 37 52 37 46 / 80 90 100 70

$$

CAZ316-281200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 48. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 37 55 36 45 / 70 80 90 70

Lamont 37 55 38 47 / 70 80 90 70

Mettler 35 54 36 45 / 60 70 90 60

$$

CAZ317-281200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Chance of rain showers and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to

the southeast with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and chance of

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the

night. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 31 38 28 39 / 90 100 100 30

$$

CAZ318-281200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and rain in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until early morning. Snow

accumulation up to 19 inches. Lows 24 to 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

southeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 27 inches. Highs 32 to 40. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 28 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

85 inches. Snow level 2600 feet. Lows 22 to 28. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

32 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 24.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost. Highs 40 to 50. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 35. Highs 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 24 to 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 27 41 24 41 / 80 100 100 40

Bass Lake 24 36 22 35 / 90 100 100 50

$$

CAZ319-281200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy frost late in the night.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

43 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and chance of

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 55. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 37 46 35 46 / 60 100 100 30

Three Rivers 30 48 31 43 / 100 100 100 70

Springville 29 45 30 38 / 100 100 100 70

Tule River Reservation 34 48 35 40 / 100 100 100 80

$$

CAZ320-281200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches.

Snow level 2300 feet. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Snow level

2400 feet. Highs 33 to 41. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 30 inches. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows 22 to

32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 29 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 26.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Areas of frost in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

evening. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 33. Highs 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 39 to

47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 47. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 32 39 30 39 / 70 100 100 40

$$

CAZ321-281200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then chance of rain late in

the evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy frost

late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Moderate

snow accumulations. Snow level 1600 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through the

night. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs

around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ322-281200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow early in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow in the late evening and early morning.

Widespread frost late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow level

2900 feet. Lows 24 to 32. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then rain with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

16 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs 35 to 43. South winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 37 inches. Snow level 3700 feet.

Lows 25 to 31. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 26. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Highs 39 to 48. Lows 26 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

Lows 29 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 48. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Highs

38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 17 33 20 26 / 100 100 100 90

$$

CAZ323-281200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to 22 inches.

Lows 3 to 17. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

75 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 36 inches. Highs 14 to 26. South winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 11 to 23 inches. Total snow accumulation 32 to

96 inches. Lows 1 to 15. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 80 mph shifting to the west 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 11 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 14 above.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs

31 to 39. Lows 9 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 11 to 23.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs

24 to 36. Lows 11 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs

20 to 30. Lows 4 to 16.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 1 25 -2 20 / 100 100 100 50

Wawona 21 33 17 34 / 90 100 100 50

Hetch Hetchy 24 35 21 35 / 90 100 100 40

$$

CAZ324-281200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to

17 inches. Lows 19 to 25. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 22 inches. Highs 28 to 34. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 13 to 20 inches. Total snow accumulation 33 to

69 inches. Lows 16 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

27 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 24 to 30. Highs

32 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

31 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 23 34 20 33 / 90 100 100 50

$$

CAZ325-281200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Lows 18 to 26.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up

to 26 inches. Highs 28 to 36. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 26 inches. Lows 16 to 24. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 27 to 35. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 22. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 48. Lows

23 to 29.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 24 to 32. Highs 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 19 to 27. Highs 32 to 40.

$$

CAZ326-281200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Snow in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 21 inches. Lows 1 to 13. Southwest winds

25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph decreasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to

31 inches. Highs 13 to 25. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the southwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 10 to 29 inches. Total snow accumulation

28 to 97 inches. Lows zero to 12 above. Southwest winds 25 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 65 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 8 to 22. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 10 above

zero. North winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 19. Highs

28 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 23 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows 8 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 18 to 30. Lows 3 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

16 to 28.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 9 21 8 17 / 100 100 100 60

$$

CAZ327-281200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Slight chance of snow late in the night.

Snow may be heavy at times until early morning. Snow accumulation

of 6 to 21 inches. Lows 3 to 13. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

7 to 27 inches. Highs 17 to 27. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 11 to 37 inches. Lows 3 to 13. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs

12 to 24. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 11. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 31 to 39. Lows

12 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow. Lows 7 to 20. Highs 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 11 22 10 20 / 90 100 100 60

Shaver Lake 18 29 17 27 / 80 100 100 60

Lake Wishon 12 28 12 25 / 100 100 100 70

$$

CAZ328-281200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Snow in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation of 7 to 21 inches. Lows 5 below to

7 above zero. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts to around 95 mph

decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to

25 inches. Highs 8 to 22. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 12 to 40 inches. Lows 4 below to 8 above

zero. West winds 30 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph increasing to

85 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 3 to 17. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 8 below to

4 above zero. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 37. Lows

7 to 17.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18. Highs

19 to 33.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs 16 to 28. Lows 2 below to 10 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 12 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 14 38 15 31 / 100 90 100 70

$$

CAZ329-281200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Lows 9 to 21. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

24 inches. Highs 22 to 34. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 37 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

90 inches. Lows 11 to 23. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Highs 17 to 29. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature

around 15. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Highs

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 17 to 27. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 13 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

26 to 36. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 14 31 16 26 / 100 100 100 70

$$

CAZ330-281200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Snow in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 24 inches. Lows 5 below to 15 above zero. West

winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with chance of snow in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Highs 11 to 29. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 48 inches. Lows 3 below to 17 above

zero. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 5 to 23. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 6 below to

12 above zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 25 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 24. Highs

25 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to

25. Highs 23 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 18 to 34. Lows 1 below to 19 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 14 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 11 28 13 22 / 100 100 100 80

$$

CAZ331-281200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Snow early in the evening, then

snow likely late in the evening. Chance of snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of

1 to 25 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 34 inches. Lows 7 to

21. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 33. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 51 inches. Lows 8 to 22. West winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 17 to 27. West winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to

27. Highs 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 42. Lows

13 to 27.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 25. Highs

25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 17 37 18 31 / 100 100 100 90

$$

CAZ332-281200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow early in the evening, then snow

and rain likely late in the evening. Chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 17 to 23. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 19 29 20 24 / 100 90 100 80

Kernville 26 44 28 38 / 100 80 90 80

Lake Isabella 30 43 28 38 / 90 80 90 80

Weldon 29 43 30 37 / 90 80 90 80

$$

CAZ333-281200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain early in the

evening, then snow likely and chance of rain late in the evening.

Chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 17 inches. Lows 20 to 32. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

30 to 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Snow level 3900 feet.

Lows 20 to 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25. West winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Highs 32 to 42. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 49. Lows

23 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 33 to 43.

$$

CAZ334-281200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow and chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 3400 feet. Lows 25 to 33.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Lows 24 to 32. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Highs 35 to 43. Lows 21 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 28 to 34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 48. Lows

27 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 28 37 27 30 / 80 90 90 80

Tehachapi 26 38 27 33 / 80 80 90 70

Twin Oaks 31 41 31 35 / 80 80 90 80

$$

CAZ335-281200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Areas of frost after

midnight. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Rain

likely and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 3600 feet. Highs 38 to 46.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 4100 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level

2000 feet. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows in

the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 31 47 32 38 / 50 70 90 60

$$

CAZ336-281200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early

in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow late in the

evening. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows 24 to 36. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow with rain likely in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level

4100 feet. Lows 24 to 36. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain

in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 2000 feet.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then clearing. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 49.

Lows 24 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 52. Lows

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 24 36 26 30 / 60 80 90 60

Frazier Park 21 41 22 34 / 50 70 90 60

$$

CAZ337-281200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Chance of rain and snow early in the evening, then

chance of rain and slight chance of snow late in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

through the day. Highs 41 to 47. West winds 20 to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 49 35 44 / 50 30 60 50

Ridgecrest 34 53 35 48 / 40 20 50 50

$$

CAZ338-281200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Rain and snow likely early in the evening. Chance of

snow and rain late in the evening, then slight chance of snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 3200 feet. Lows 27 to 33.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to

47. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow with rain likely in the evening,

then snow and rain after midnight. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level

3900 feet. Lows 27 to 35. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through

the day. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 20 to 26. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 52.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 32 48 35 41 / 60 50 80 70

$$

CAZ339-281200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Patchy blowing dust until early morning. Mostly

cloudy with chance of rain early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through

the night. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in

the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows 27 to 34. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 34 46 36 41 / 40 30 50 50

California City 32 49 35 43 / 50 40 70 70

Edwards AFB 32 50 36 44 / 30 40 50 50

Rosamond 31 49 35 43 / 40 40 70 50

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather