WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 404 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring.