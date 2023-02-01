WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

204 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest California.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will occur across exposed

ridges and coastal headlands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather