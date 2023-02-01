WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 256 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. The strongest gusts could reach 60 mph on exposed coastal headlands and ridges. Lower elevation gusts around Humboldt Bay and in coastal valleys will remain closer to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather