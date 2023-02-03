WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 614 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Del Norte Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will occur across exposed ridges and coastal headlands. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather