WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 11, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

525 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Most showers have moved south of the area. Additional snow accumulation

of less than 1 inch is possible this morning.

_____

