WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ LAKE WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 348 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST \/ 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights of 1 to 3 feet are expected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather