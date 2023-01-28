WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

146 PM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather