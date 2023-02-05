WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

309 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon PST Monday.

* WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior

Mountains.

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather