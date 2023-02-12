WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 12, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 509 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. Surf will be highest on northwest facing beaches. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will subside to 6 to 8 feet by late this afternoon. Another round of even larger surf is expected to affect the area beginning Monday afternoon, with peak surf heights of 14 to 18 feet possible Tuesday into Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents, highest on west facing beaches. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will subside to 4 to 6 feet by late affect the area beginning late Monday, with peak surf heights of 8 to 14 feet possible Tuesday into Wednesday. * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will subside to 3 to 5 feet by late affect the area beginning late Monday, with peak surf heights of 7 to 10 feet possible Tuesday into Wednesday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather