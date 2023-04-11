WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

912 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHERE...Interstate 5 Corridor.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Thursday.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Dense fog has dissipated across the region.

_____

