WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 448 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have decreased to below advisory levels and no longer pose a threat. However, another wind advisory may be needed as winds will increase again this afternoon. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 Corridor. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph * WHERE...Western Antelope Valley Foothills and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Thursday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather