WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 27, 2023

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1150 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY...

Increasing winds and mixing will bring an end to the Air

Stagnation Advisory this afternoon.

