WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

_____

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

907 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have diminished, so severe wind chill is no longer an

immediate threat.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather