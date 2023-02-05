WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ AVALANCHE WARNING The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center. The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002 (Greater Lake Tahoe)...CAZ072 (Greater Lake Tahoe (CA)) * WHAT...HIGH avalanche danger is expected in the mountains today through early Monday morning. * WHERE...Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area. * WHEN...In effect from 7 AM PST this morning until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...A winter storm with strong winds, high-intensity snowfall, and heavy new snow accumulation may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains. Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas. * PRECAUTIONARY \/ PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain is not recommended. This includes below treeline areas. Consult https:\/\/www.sierraavalanchecenter.org\/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather