SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

332 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...GUSTY WINDS, MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES, AND LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

TODAY...

WINDS: A strong cold front will provide gusty northerly winds

today. Gusts of 35-50 mph are expected region-wide, stronger in

higher elevations and wind prone locations. This will bring rough

conditions on area lakes, and potential ground and air travel

difficulties.

SNOW: Light hit and miss snow showers will be possible throughout

the region today. While overall totals will be light, it doesn't

take much to cause travel difficulties. Check with CalTrans

Quickmap or NDOT NVRoads for the latest on road conditions.

COLD: After a relatively warm day Monday, temperatures toady will

see a dramatic drop. High temperatures will only reach into the

30s today and Wednesday in even the warmest of valleys, with

teens and 20s in the mountains. Widespread teen and single digit

lows can be expected, with colder valleys dipping below zero. To

add insult to injury, the addition of wind will make it feel even

colder, especially tonight. Wind chill values will easily be in

the single digit to below zero range at times. It will be

downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra tonight

with wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees. Bundle up and be sure to

protect vulnerable populations as well as pets.

